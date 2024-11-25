Smith completed 22 of 31 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cardinals. He added two rushing yards on three carries.

A three-yard toss to Jaxon Smith-Njigba late in the second quarter accounted for the only offensive TD of the day by either team on a rainy afternoon in Seattle. Smith continues to have trouble with ball security -- he's thrown at least one pick in four straight games and has a 12:12 TD:INT in 11 contests -- but that's been good enough to get the Seahawks to the top of the NFC West with a 6-5 record. Smith will try to boost his numbers in Week 13 against the Jets.