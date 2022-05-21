Given his experience and familiarity with the Seahawks offense, Smith has an early edge on Drew Lock in the team's ongoing quarterback competition, Gregg Bell of the Seattle News Tribune reports.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron acknowledged that there's "a long time to go" before a final call is made on the team's Week 1 starting QB, but unless the team makes a move for another signal caller, Russell Wilson's replacement will be either Smith or Lock. Per Waldron, "right now, Geno has done such a good job of carrying over (the offensive principles from 2021). He already had a head start over Drew right there." That said, Waldron noted that he likes Lock's "ability to make every throw on the field." Either way, this is a job battle that's way too early to call, and it seems likely that as long as they both remain healthy the duo will share first-team reps in practice this summer.