Smith completed 32 of 44 pass attempts for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Falcons.

Smith was able to wake up Seattle's offense following last week's zero-point dud against the 49ers (only touchdown was via special teams). The veteran quarterback was able to get both of his talented wideouts involved, throwing double-digit targets to DK Metcalf (five catches, 64 yards and a touchdown) and Tyler Lockett (nine receptions for 76 yards). Geno is not a sexy name in season-long formats, but he could be a value play in DFS with a favorable matchup against the Lions next Sunday (31.0 points per game allowed this season).