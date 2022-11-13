Smith completed 23 of his 33 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay.

Smith had a costly fumble deep in Tampa Bay territory late in the third quarter, which was a contributing cause to Seattle's loss. However, he was strong from a fantasy perspective, averaging 8.3 yards per attempt while also connecting for scores of 21 and 19 yards. Smith now has multiple touchdown throws in four consecutive games, and he has recorded exactly 275 passing yards in two straight contests.