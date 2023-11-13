Smith completed 31 of 47 pass attempts for 369 yards and two touchdowns while adding 13 rushing yards on one attempt in Sunday's 29-26 win over Washington.

Last year's Comeback Player of the Year was forced to make another mini comeback Sunday after stinking up the joint in last week's 37-3 loss to the Ravens. Smith wasted no time righting the ship with a pristine passing display from the jump that can only be rivaled by his dominant Week 2 performance against the Lions in an overtime thriller. The 33-year-old boosted his season totals to 2,171 passing yards with 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions through nine weeks. Smith will attempt to avenge an earlier loss to the Rams this season when the two NFC West foes meet in Los Angeles next Sunday.