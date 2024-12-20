Smith (knee) said Thursday that he expects to play in the Seahawks' Week 16 matchup with the Vikings, John Boyle of the team's official site reports. "I'm getting better every day, and I'm looking forward to Sunday," Smith added.

Smith was forced out of this past Sunday's loss in the third quarter after he took a low hit from a Packers defender and didn't return. He received positive results from testing in the days following the contest, and he's now logged back-to-back full practices to begin Week 16 prep, per Boyle. All signs point to Smith being under center for Seattle after Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.