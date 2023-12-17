Smith (groin) remains listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles but appears to be facing an "uphill battle" to play, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, head coach Pete Carroll wasn't willing to volunteer much information about Smith's status for the matchup with the Eagles when he spoke to the media following the Seahawks' final practice of the week Saturday, beyond noting that the quarterback didn't experience any setbacks in his recovery from the groin injury he first suffered in a Dec. 7 practice. Even so, Smith never advanced beyond limited participation this week, and it's possible that the groin injury is still compromising his mobility to some degree. The Seahawks seem to be viewing Smith as a true game-day decision for Monday, though Glazer's report suggests that the signal-caller may be trending toward a second consecutive missed game. If that ends up being the case, Drew Lock would be in store for another start under center for Seattle.