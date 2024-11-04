Smith completed 21 of 34 pass attempts for 363 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Rams. He also rushed six times for 16 yards.

Smith made his most significant fantasy impact on his passing totals. The veteran QB threw for three touchdowns for the first time this season, but he also chucked a trio of interceptions in the overtime loss. Smith is averaging a healthy 284.4 yards per game but has a poor 11:10 TD:INT. Seattle will enter its bye in Week 10, with the team returning to action Nov. 17 against the 49ers.