Smith (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Smith injured his right knee in the second half of this past Sunday's loss to the Packers and wasn't able to return. but he was able to work out Monday morning and then get positive results on tests performed on the knee. On Wednesday, coach Mike Macdonald told Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic that Smith "feels good," took part in the team's walkthrough and will "be out there" for practice. With no limitations to begin Week 16 prep, Smith thus is set to remain the Seahawks' starting quarterback Sunday against the Vikings.