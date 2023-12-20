Coach Pete Carroll said that Smith (groin) will be a "full go" at Wednesday's walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks had a bit of quarterback drama ahead of Monday's game against the Eagles. After Smith completed a pregame workout, the team left him active, but Drew Lock then handled all the first-team reps in warmups while Smith remained off the field. About 15 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Lock and not Smith was expected to start, and Lock ended up directing Seattle's offense as Smith donned street clothes. While Lock ended up leading a come-from-behind 20-17 win, coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Smith will resume starting quarterback duties once his groin is healthy. With an uncapped practice on tap to kick off Week 16 prep, Smith is back in the saddle as the Seahawks' No. 1 signal-caller.