Smith will start Thursday's preseason contest against the Broncos, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks are holding out Russell Wilson in the exhibition opener, leaving Smith and Paxton Lynch to handle quarterback. After the game, Smith will have an injury addressed, per coach Pete Carroll. It isn't clear if Smith will require some sort of procedure, but Carroll expects him to be ready in time for the team's second preseason game Aug. 18 in Minnesota, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Assuming Smith reaches Week 1 with his health intact, he appears to be the leader for the backup job to Wilson.

