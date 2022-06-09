Head coach Pete Carroll said following the last day of mandatory minicamp Thursday that Smith is ahead of Drew Lock in the quarterback competition, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Smith had the early edge heading into the offseason program because he had a three-year head start on Lock in Seattle's system. Nevertheless, Carroll reiterated that Lock isn't too far behind, signaling that this battle will extend into training camp. Neither Smith nor Lock is considered a difference-maker under center, so the Seahawks will need to protect the ball to win games this season. Whichever quarterback can avoid turnovers in camp and the preseason has the best chance to emerge victorious.