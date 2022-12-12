Smith completed 21 of 36 passes for 264 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers. He also rushed three times for 20 yards.

Smith was picked off on his first throw of the game, setting the stage for an uneven performance. The signal-caller was intercepted another time in the first half, but Smith still distributed the ball relatively well, as each of his top three receivers (DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin) caught at least five passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. With a second straight three-score game, Smith carries decent recent form into a tricky Week 15 matchup Thursday night versus the 49ers.