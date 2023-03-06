The Seahawks and Smith agreed to a three-year, $105 million contract extension Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A second-round pick of the Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft, Smith flamed out in his initial stop in the NFL and served as a journeyman until winning a quarterback battle against Drew Lock last summer in the post-Russell Wilson era in Seattle. Smith proceeded to put together an impressive campaign, completing 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while also running for 366 yards and one more score. With wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and running back Kenneth Walker also under contract with the Seahawks for the next three seasons, the 32-year-old Smith has the skill-position talent at his disposal to continue to put up fruitful stat lines.