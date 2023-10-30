Smith completed 23 of 37 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns.

Smith had both good and bad moments in the game, as he cost the Seahawks a chance at points late in the first half with a pick deep in Cleveland territory. That carried over into the second half, as he threw another interception and managed only 80 total yards. However, he found a good time to come alive, as he completed four of five passes for 52 yards on the team's game-winning drive, which Smith capped with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Overall, Smith has topped 250 yards four times in seven games, while he's thrown for multiple touchdowns on three occasions.