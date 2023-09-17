Smith completed 32 of 41 passes for 328 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Seahawks' 37-31 overtime win over the Lions on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 20 yards.

Smith's final line was an especially welcome sight for fantasy managers who endured a rough Week 1 from the veteran quarterback. Smith seemed to heat up as the game went along, enduring a brief absence from DK Metcalf due to a rib injury along the way. The 11-year pro came through in the clutch by tossing a fourth-quarter, three-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett before going back to his trusted wideout for a six-yard game-winning scoring toss in overtime. Smith's first 300-yard game of 2023 also was a mistake-free effort, giving him new fantasy life heading into a Week 3 home matchup against the Panthers.