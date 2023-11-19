Smith departed Sunday's game at the Rams due to an elbow injury.
On the second-to-last play of the third quarter, Smith left the field after taking a big hit from Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Smith went directly to the sideline tent, yielding the Seahawks offense to backup quarterback Drew Lock. At the time of his departure, Smith had completed 19 of 29 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown and also rushed one time for minus-1 yard.
