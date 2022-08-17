Smith likely will start Thursday's preseason game against the Bears after Drew Lock tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

After handling first-team reps at Tuesday's practice and then being announced as the Seahawks' starting quarterback for preseason Week 2 by coach Pete Carroll, Lock now will be unavailable to practice or play for at least the next five days. As a result, Smith, who remains the team's No. 1 QB on the depth chart, should get some work with the top available skill-position players Thursday before handing the offense over to Jacob Eason.