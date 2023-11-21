Smith (elbow) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Smith was on the receiving end of a hard hit from Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald on Sunday that sent him to the sideline late in the third quarter through the Seahawks' final offensive possession, when he led the team into L.A. territory, only for Seattle kicker Jason Myers to miss a game-winning 55-yard field goal. Afterward, coach Pete Carroll told Boyle that Smith suffered a bruised elbow, but it was clarified Monday as a bruise to the tendon on the bottom of his triceps, as Carroll told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Carroll does expect Smith to be able to suit up Thursday against the 49ers, but he may not get any practice reps until Wednesday, at the earliest, Carroll told Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. If Smith is unable to go, though, Drew Lock would handle QB duties for the Seahawks.