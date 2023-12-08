Smith (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Smith was added to the injury report Thursday, and the signing of QB Sean Mannion to Seattle's practice squad Friday might be taken as a sign that the Seahawks are at least slightly concerned about Smith missing Sunday's game. Hopefully coach Pete Carroll will provide some context when he talks to the media after practice Friday evening.
