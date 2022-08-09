Smith is listed with the first-string offense on Seattle's initial preseason depth chart, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Smith started the Seahawks' team scrimmage last Saturday, and the first depth chart of the preseason seems to reflect that he remains ahead of Drew Lock in the quarterback competition. During last week's scrimmage, Lock helmed the second-team offense. Seattle's preseason opener, Aug. 13 in Pittsburgh, will serve as the first of three upcoming contests to help fully settle the competition between Smith and Lock ahead of Week 1.