Smith completed 24 of 30 passes for 197 yards and an interception in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the 49ers.

He also gained two yards on two carries. For the second straight start, Smith was accurate but didn't produce much yardage. Unlike Week 1, however, he wasn't able to get the ball into the end zone while also committing a turnover. The veteran QB is proving to be competent game manager as Seattle's starter but little more, and he may need to step things up in Week 3 against a Falcons team that's averaged 26.5 points through its first two games.