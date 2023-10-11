Smith (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Smith's activity level to kick off Week 6 prep backs up coach Pete Carroll's comments from Monday, when he told Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic that the quarterback's knee was "fine." Per Boyle, the injury stemmed from Smith getting his knee twisted up Week 4 at the Giants, but he was able to return and complete 13 of 20 passes for 110 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. With the help of the team's Week 5 bye, Smith now is good to go for Sunday's road matchup with a Bengals defense that has given up eight total touchdowns (seven passing, one rushing) to opposing quarterbacks in five games this season.