Smith is officially listed as questionable and is hopeful to play through a groin injury Sunday against San Francisco, but Seattle isn't expected to make a decision on his availability until after he complete pregame warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter notes that Smith's groin issue is "considered a two-week injury," which highlights the challenge the signal-caller faces in trying to take the field against the 49ers. Head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Smith would be a game-time decision for the contest, so the quarterback would appear to have a legitimate chance at missing his first game since becoming Seattle's starting quarterback in 2022. Official word on Smith's status will arrive with the release of the Seahawks' inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Smith can't play, Drew Lock would take the reins behind center for Seattle.