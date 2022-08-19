Smith was spotted on the sideline to begin the second half of Thursday's preseason game versus the Bears with a wrap and ice bag on his right knee, Tim Booth of the Associated Press reports. The 10th-year quarterback finished the contest 10-for-18 passing for 112 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

After Drew Lock tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Smith earned a second consecutive start to kick off the Seahawks' exhibition slate. Through the entire process of the quarterback battle in Seattle, coach Pete Carroll has maintained that Smith is the team's No. 1 signal-caller, but with both players seemingly tending to health concerns, it stands to reason Carroll may delay announcing who will be under center Week 1. The Seahawks have one more preseason outing remaining on Friday, Aug. 26 in Dallas before a decision must be made.