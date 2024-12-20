Smith (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Smith was unable to finish Sunday's loss to the Packers but has been a full practice participant throughout the week. While it's possible his mobility is affected, he'll make another start Sunday against the Vikings.
