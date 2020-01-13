Seahawks' Geno Smith: No snaps in 2019
Geno Smith didn't play an offensive snap for the Seahawks in 2019.
Russell Wilson hasn't missed a game since entering the league in 2012, and he continued that trend in 2019. That left Smith on the sidelines for the full season. Smith last started a game in 2017 for the Giants. Overall in his career, he's completed 57.7 percent of passes for 6,182 yards, 29 touchdowns and 36 interceptions while rushing for 661 yards and seven scores. The 29-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent in March.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC East.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...
-
Dynasty QB rankings update
Heath Cummings says three of the four quarterbacks playing in championship weekend are tough...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...