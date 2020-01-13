Play

Geno Smith didn't play an offensive snap for the Seahawks in 2019.

Russell Wilson hasn't missed a game since entering the league in 2012, and he continued that trend in 2019. That left Smith on the sidelines for the full season. Smith last started a game in 2017 for the Giants. Overall in his career, he's completed 57.7 percent of passes for 6,182 yards, 29 touchdowns and 36 interceptions while rushing for 661 yards and seven scores. The 29-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

