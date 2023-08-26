Smith isn't dressed to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Packers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Smith went through pregame warmups but doesn't have cleats or a helmet for the actual game. The Seahawks aren't expected to play many starters and can soon shift their focus to a Week 1 home game against the Rams. Rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) is unlikely to be ready for that game following his recent surgery, but Smith still has a strong group of players around him between WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and a backfield duo of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.