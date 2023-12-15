Smith (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Earlier Thursday, coach Pete Carroll told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that Smith took part in the team's morning walkthrough and was slated to practice to open Week 15 prep. Those generally are positive signs after the groin injury that he suffered during last Thursday's session didn't allow him to mix into drills last Friday or play this past Sunday at San Francisco. Smith now will have two more chances to increase his activity level ahead of Monday's game against the Eagles.