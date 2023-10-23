Smith completed 18 of 24 pass attempts for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while rushing six times for 10 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 20-10 win over Arizona.

Smith was able to get back into the scoring column after failing to score a touchdown against Cincinnati last week. Unfortunately, the veteran was unable to cleanup his turnover issues, producing two more following the pair of interceptions thrown in his last outing. The 32-year-old has gotten off to a slow start following his late-career breakout in 2022, throwing seven touchdowns with five turnovers compared to the 2:1 TD:TO ratio he produced last year. Things won't get any easier for Smith in Week 8 when he faces Cleveland's suffocating pass defense next Sunday.