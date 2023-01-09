Smith completed 19 of 31 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Rams. He added four rushes for 51 yards.

Smith threw an interception on his first pass attempt of the game, which largely set the tone for the rest of his performance. While he threw multiple picks for only the second time this season, Smith managed to lead a few key drives. The first came early in the third quarter, which he capped by connecting with Tyler Lockett for a 36-yard touchdown. Though both ended in field goals, Smith also led drives late in the fourth quarter and in overtime to help Seattle win the game and keep their playoff hopes alive. Regardless of the team outcome, Smith had a very successful season from a personal perspective and should be a starter in 2023 -- whether that's for the Seahawks or with another team.