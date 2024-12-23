Smith completed 31 of 43 pass attempts for 314 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while taking his only carry for eight yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Minnesota.

Smith was cleared from the knee injury that forced him out of last week's contest against Green Bay prior to Sunday's kickoff, and the end result was a strong performance from a fantasy perspective. It was the veteran arm's second game of the season with three touchdown passes thrown and the fifth time he has eclipsed the 300-yard mark through 15 starts. Smith's passing volume (3,937 yards) has helped offset a mediocre 17:15 TD:INT this campaign. With the minor knee injury in the rear-view mirror, Smith makes for a fine play in Week 17 against the lowly Bears on Thursday Night Football.