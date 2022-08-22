Smith and Drew Lock split first-team reps at Sunday's practice, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports.
Lock returned after missing Thursday's preseason game against the Bears due to COVID-19, while Smith bounced back quickly after bruising his knee in that contest. Lock figures to play a lot in the final preseason game, after Smith completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards last week in Lock's absence. Coach Pete Carroll says he's in no hurry to name a Week 1 starter.
