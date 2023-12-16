Smith (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Eagles, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

It appears as if Smith might truly be a game-time decision Monday despite practicing in limited fashion this week. The veteran missed Week 14 due to the groin injury and didn't practice Friday after suffering the injury, so it appears as if Smith is improving, but fantasy managers will need to stay tuned to any additional updates leading up to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.