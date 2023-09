Smith completed 16 of 26 pass attempts for 112 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Rams.

Smith led a flat passing attack that couldn't keep up with a Cooper Kupp-less Rams' team. The veteran didn't make any egregious mistakes, and better days will be ahead from a fantasy perspective. The 2022 Comeback Player of the Year will attempt to come back from this dud when Seattle takes on Detroit on Sunday.