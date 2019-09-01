Seahawks' Geno Smith: Re-signing with Seattle
Smith (knee) is re-signing with the Seahawks, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Smith was cut Saturday to temporarily free up a roster spot. He's once again positioned as Russell Wilson's backup, with no other quarterbacks on the roster as of Sunday afternoon.
