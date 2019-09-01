Smith (knee) is re-signing with the Seahawks, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Smith was cut Saturday to temporarily free up a roster spot. He's once again positioned as Russell Wilson's backup, with no other quarterbacks on the roster as of Sunday afternoon.

