Smith agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Seahawks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Smith has spent time with the Jets, Giants and Chargers since being drafted in the second round back in 2013, but he hasn't been pressed into meaningful extended action since his failed stint as the Jets' starter in 2014. The 28-year-old comes to Seattle as high-profile candidate for the backup job to Russell Wilson, with Paxton Lynch looming as Smith's top competition for the gig.

