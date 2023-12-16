Smith (groin) was limited at Friday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Smith was sidelined this past Sunday at San Francisco after injuring his groin in practice three days prior. When the Seahawks opened Week 15 preparations Thursday, coach Pete Carroll told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that Smith "feels really good" and described him as day-to-day. The extra day to rest ahead of Monday's matchup with the Eagles likely helped with the cause, and Smith now has managed back-to-back capped sessions. He'll be afforded Saturday's practice to potentially get back to full, but he also seems destined to receive a designation on the team's next injury report. If Smith isn't able to suit up Monday, Drew Lock again will direct Seattle's offense.