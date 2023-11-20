Smith (elbow) returned in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Smith exited in the third quarter after taking a hit from Aaron Donald. Drew Lock finished that drive and played two more possessions, the last of which ended in an interception, before Smith returned to the game with 1:31 remaining in the fourth quarter and Seattle trailing 17-16.
