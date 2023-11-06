Smith completed 13 of 28 passes for 157 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 37-3 loss to the Ravens.

Smith struggled to get Seattle's offense moving throughout the game, as he averaged a miserable 5.6 yards per attempt. There were very few highlights in the performance, though he did show rapport with Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- something that could help unlock the offense moving forward. Overall, Smith has now failed to throw for multiple touchdowns in five of his eight games and has topped 300 passing yards just twice. Even more troubling, he's turned the ball in five of his last six games.