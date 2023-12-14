Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Smith (groin) took part in a walkthrough and is slated to practice later Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Carroll didn't specify to what extent Smith will be involved in practice, but the coach added that the quarterback feels "really good" as the Seahawks kick off Week 15 prep. The longer turnaround for Monday's matchup with the Eagles should only aid Smith as he looks to make his return from the groin injury, which caused him to miss his first game as a member of the Seahawks this past Sunday against the 49ers. The fact that Smith is already practicing in some fashion at this stage of the week is an encouraging sign that he'll be available Monday, but he may need to turn in a full workout Friday or Saturday to avoid carrying a designation into the game. Drew Lock drew the start under center in Week 14 and would be called upon to direct the offense once again Monday if Smith can't move past the groin issue.