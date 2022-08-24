Coach Pete Carroll noted that Smith will start Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The report indicates that the Seahawks plan to play Smith early on in the contest, after which Drew Lock is slated to play a lot, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. At this stage, the team has yet to announce a Week 1 starting QB, with Carroll noting Tuesday that the Seahawks will take "all the time (they) need" to make a decision on that front, per Brady Henderson of ESPN . With that in mind, Carroll suggested that Smith remains ahead in the competition, but noted that he's "wide open" to the possibility that Lock could potentially overtake Smith.