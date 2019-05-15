Seahawks' Geno Smith: Signs with Seattle
Smith signed a contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Smith has spent time with each of the Jets, Giants and Chargers since being drafted in the second round back in 2013, but he hasn't been pressed into meaningful action since his failed stint as the Jets' starter in 2013 and 2014. The 28-year-old comes to Seattle as high-profile candidate for the backup job to Russell Wilson and will only have Paxton Lynch to compete with for the gig.
