Smith (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game in San Francisco.

The Seahawks added Smith to the Week 14 injury report Thursday as limited due to a groin issue, which kept him out of practice entirely Friday. Coach Pete Carroll subsequently termed Smith a game-time decision for Sunday, and after a pregame warmup, the quarterback has been deemed unable to play. With Smith sidelined for the first time this season, Seattle will turn to Drew Lock under center. Smith's next chance for active status is Monday, Dec. 18 against the Eagles.