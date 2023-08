GM John Schneider said that Smith is in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks held Smith out of their exhibition opener last Thursday, but it appears he and the rest of the team's healthy starters will get a dress rehearsal before Week 1. As Seattle's No. 1 quarterback in 2022, he completed 70 percent his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions en route to NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.