Smith completed 20 of 31 passes for 197 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 19-9 win over Arizona.

Smith helped the Seahawks to victory, though he was unable to continue his extremely efficient performances. After averaging 10.7 yards per attempt in each of his last two games, Smith managed only a mark of 6.4 yards per attempt against Arizona. He also failed to throw for a touchdown for the second time this season, resulting in a disappointing performance. Smith should be in a positive game environment to rebound in a Week 8 matchup against the Chargers.