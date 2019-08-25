Smith completed 11 of 18 passes for 117 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and added 24 yards and a touchdown on six rushes in the Seahawks' 23-15 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday.

Smith entered Saturday's contest on the final series of the first half and played the duration of the contest with Paxton Lynch (head) unavailable. The veteran performed well after missing last week's contest following a cyst removal from his knee, and he made a direct contribution on the scoreboard with an eight-yard scoring scamper to cap off a 13-play, 69-yard drive in the third quarter. Smith appears set to go for the regular season, which he appears set to enter as Russell Wilson's immediate backup.