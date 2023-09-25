Smith completed 23 of 36 passes for 296 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Panthers. He also threw a two-point conversion to Tyler Lockett.

The pick was his first of the season and snuffed out a second-quarter drive, but it didn't end up costing his squad. Smith spread the ball around, completing passes to nine different Seahawks, but his lone TD went to undrafted rookie Jake Bobo on a five-yard strike in the fourth quarter. Smith will look to build on this performance in Week 4 against a Giants defense that just got gashed for 310 yards and two touchdowns by the 49ers' Brock Purdy.