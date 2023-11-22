Smith (elbow) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Smith took a big hit from Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald on the second-to-last play of the third quarter in Sunday's loss in L.A., but he was able to return for the Seahawks' final possession, leading them into position for a potential game-winning field goal from Jason Myers. The kick was missed, and Smith proceeded to be listed as a DNP on Monday's practice report. He mixed into drills as a limited participant at Tuesday's walkthrough and now has a chance to play Thursday. Both the quarterback and coach Pete Carroll have seemed optimistic about Smith's chances to suit up Week 12, but it won't be confirmed until approximately 90 minutes before an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If Smith isn't available, though, Drew Lock will lead Seattle's offense.