Smith completed 16 of his 25 passes for 268 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints.

Smith attempted a season-low 25 pass attempts, though that was largely because he helped Seattle's offense score so efficiently. He shredded the Saints' secondary for long touchdowns of 50, 40 and 35 yards to keep his team in the game in a high-scoring affair. Through five games this season, Smith has thrown multiple touchdowns four times and has topped 250 passing yards in each of his last three matchups.